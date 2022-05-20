Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$153.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$149.55.

TSE RY traded down C$0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$126.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$135.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.48. The stock has a market cap of C$178.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.23. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$123.01 and a 52-week high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.979999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$836,526.04. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total value of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188,111.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,821,733.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

