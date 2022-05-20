Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$153.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$149.55.
TSE RY traded down C$0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$126.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$135.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.48. The stock has a market cap of C$178.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.23. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$123.01 and a 52-week high of C$149.60.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$836,526.04. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total value of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188,111.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,821,733.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
