Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 275 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 702 ($8.65) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.74) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 575 ($7.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 591.73 ($7.29).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 314.10 ($3.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 342.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 417.86. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 290.20 ($3.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($7.57).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

