Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 702 ($8.65) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.74) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 575 ($7.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.38) to GBX 275 ($3.39) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 591.73 ($7.29).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 314.10 ($3.87) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 342.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 417.86. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 290.20 ($3.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($7.57).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

