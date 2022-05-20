Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 240

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 275 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 575 ($7.09) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.73) to GBX 702 ($8.65) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.60.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

