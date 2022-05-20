Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 575 at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 575 ($7.09) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.73) to GBX 702 ($8.65) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.60.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.69. 12,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

