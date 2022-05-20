RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Denmar John Dixon Acquires 4,750 Shares

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) Director Denmar John Dixon bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,674.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Denmar John Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Denmar John Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.54) EPS. On average, analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,852,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,678,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 160,470 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,237,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,109,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RumbleON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

