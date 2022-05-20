Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.68 Million

Analysts expect Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) to post $21.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.28 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year sales of $94.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.78 million to $100.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $143.25 million, with estimates ranging from $120.69 million to $165.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.70%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $242,907.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,081 shares of company stock valued at $701,276.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

