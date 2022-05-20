Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Hovde Group to $13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,503. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 16,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $210,833.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 54,081 shares of company stock worth $701,276.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

