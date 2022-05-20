Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Cut to €19.50 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €20.00 ($20.83) to €19.50 ($20.31) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.69) to €19.20 ($20.00) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.
NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,127. Ryanair has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41.
About Ryanair (Get Rating)
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
