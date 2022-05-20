Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Cut to €19.50 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €20.00 ($20.83) to €19.50 ($20.31) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.69) to €19.20 ($20.00) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,127. Ryanair has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,636,000 after purchasing an additional 237,115 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 943,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,522,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter.

About Ryanair (Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.