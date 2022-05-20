Ryerson Holding Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ryerson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

RYI stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

