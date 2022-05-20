Safe Bulkers (SB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Shares of SB stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.40. 3,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.