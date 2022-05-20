Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($145.83) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAF. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($130.21) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($142.71) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($138.54) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($130.21) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($101.04) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €95.88 ($99.88) on Thursday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($69.97) and a one year high of €92.36 ($96.21). The company has a 50 day moving average of €102.63 and a 200-day moving average of €107.12.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

