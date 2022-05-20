Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Saipem alerts:

OTCMKTS SAPMF opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saipem (SAPMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.