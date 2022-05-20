Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $208.00 at Barclays

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $275.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Get Salesforce alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $155.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.64 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.09.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,032,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.