Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,092,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $1,273,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

