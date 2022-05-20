Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.61 ($41.26).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SZG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.29) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($44.79) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.88) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($36.46) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($45.83) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday.

ETR SZG traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €35.44 ($36.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €22.78 ($23.73) and a 1 year high of €48.76 ($50.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

