Sam Riggall Sells 70,000 Shares of Sunrise Energy Metals Limited (ASX:SRL) Stock

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited (ASX:SRL – Get Rating) insider Sam Riggall sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.91), for a total transaction of A$191,380.00 ($133,832.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 30.19 and a quick ratio of 30.19.

Get Sunrise Energy Metals alerts:

Sunrise Energy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the metal recovery and exploration of other mineral tenements in Australia. The company provides Clean-iX resin technology for the extraction and purification of various resources, including precious metals, such as gold and silver; platinum group metals consisting of platinum, palladium, rhodium, and iridium; base metals comprising copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc; light, medium, and heavy rare earth metals; and specialty metals covering scandium, vanadium, niobium, tantalum, uranium, and titanium, as well as radioactive elements, and other extractable elements.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.