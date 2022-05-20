Sandra Aj Lawrence Sells 657 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EVRG stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.43. 1,147,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,056. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth $259,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $1,461,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

