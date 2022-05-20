Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €31.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($32.29) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($41.67) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($92.71) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($87.50) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($92.71) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

ETR HFG opened at €33.81 ($35.22) on Friday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €32.54 ($33.90) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($101.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 33.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

