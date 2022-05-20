Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saputo in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Scotiabank increased their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.56.

TSE:SAP opened at C$25.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$25.01 and a 12-month high of C$42.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.59%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

