Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE SAR traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $303.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $28,745,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $897,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

