Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,552,336 shares of company stock worth $226,913,662. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $40.85 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

