Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 733,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

