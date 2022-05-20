Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Lifted to Buy at Cheuvreux

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS SBOEF opened at $54.47 on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators.

