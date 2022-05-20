ScION Tech Growth II (SCOB) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) is one of 700 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ScION Tech Growth II to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ScION Tech Growth II and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScION Tech Growth II N/A 4.47% 0.98% ScION Tech Growth II Competitors 37.49% -28.85% 2.58%

This table compares ScION Tech Growth II and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ScION Tech Growth II N/A $3.39 million -65.20 ScION Tech Growth II Competitors $1.22 billion $61.67 million 20.82

ScION Tech Growth II’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ScION Tech Growth II. ScION Tech Growth II is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of ScION Tech Growth II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ScION Tech Growth II and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScION Tech Growth II 0 0 0 0 N/A ScION Tech Growth II Competitors 182 733 987 20 2.44

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 85.59%. Given ScION Tech Growth II’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ScION Tech Growth II has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ScION Tech Growth II peers beat ScION Tech Growth II on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About ScION Tech Growth II (Get Rating)

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

