Scotiabank Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$158.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$161.00 to C$158.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$159.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$150.17.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$129.86. The company had a trading volume of 604,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,964. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$121.76 and a 12-month high of C$154.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$142.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$142.20. The stock has a market cap of C$87.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.8100015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

