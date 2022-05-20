Scotiabank Cuts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$83.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$152.35.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$67.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,971. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$66.05 and a 12-month high of C$83.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$142.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$149.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.6700007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$386,957.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

