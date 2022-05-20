Scotiabank Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.13.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $98.25. 50,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,112. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,517,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,969,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.