Scotiabank Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$102.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.17.

TD traded down C$0.81 on Friday, hitting C$90.95. 1,541,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,848,483. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$80.68 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

