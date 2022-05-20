Scotiabank Trims WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Target Price to C$7.50

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WLYYF. TD Securities cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:WLYYF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

