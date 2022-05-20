Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

SE stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 391,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SEA has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SEA will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

