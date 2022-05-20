Seanergy Maritime’s (SHIP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Noble Financial in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. 61,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $184.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

