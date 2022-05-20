Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PHX Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PHX. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of PHX opened at $3.26 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

