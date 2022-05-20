SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) to post $121.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SecureWorks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.18 million and the lowest is $121.05 million. SecureWorks posted sales of $139.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SecureWorks will report full-year sales of $485.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.48 million to $489.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $515.03 million, with estimates ranging from $501.74 million to $528.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SecureWorks.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

SecureWorks stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.51 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. SecureWorks has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $26.89.

In other news, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100 in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 167,753 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 130,114 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 275,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 55,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 74,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 183,806 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.