SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.80. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after purchasing an additional 968,459 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,418,000 after acquiring an additional 141,772 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

