Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $73.90 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

