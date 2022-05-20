Senior (LON:SNR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNR. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.95 ($1.40).

Get Senior alerts:

SNR stock opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.57) on Friday. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 102 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.30). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £534.34 million and a P/E ratio of 22.35.

In other Senior news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($30,325.44). Also, insider David Squires bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £41,300 ($50,912.23). Insiders acquired 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,790,000 over the last three months.

About Senior (Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.