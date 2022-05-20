Sernova Corp. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sernova in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Sernova’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Sernova (CVE:SVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of CVE SVA opened at C$1.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.49. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$383.37 million and a P/E ratio of -34.76.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

