Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SHAK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.55. Shake Shack has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $111.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

