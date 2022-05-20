Share Buyback Program Initiated by Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Board

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Progressive stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.64. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

