Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 2,397 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $167,222.56.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $52,704.96.

BE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. 3,808,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,844. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.