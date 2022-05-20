Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 39,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,639. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 201.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shift Technologies by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Shift Technologies by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

