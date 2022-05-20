Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.76. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical (Get Rating)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.