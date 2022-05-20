Shoe Carnival, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

