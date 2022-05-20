Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) Insider Buys £37,750 in Stock

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating) insider Terry Boot acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,750 ($46,536.00).

LON SHOE opened at GBX 166.75 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.57. The company has a market capitalization of £83.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. Shoe Zone plc has a 1-year low of GBX 60.55 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.40 ($2.06).

Get Shoe Zone alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.