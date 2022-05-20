Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.98) to GBX 1,370 ($16.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.24) price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,588.33 ($19.58).

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,090 ($13.44) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 997 ($12.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,685 ($20.77). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,145.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,258.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13.

In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,167 ($14.39) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($49,027.81). Insiders have purchased 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,842 in the last 90 days.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

