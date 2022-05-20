Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

KNOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kainos Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 1,200 ($14.79) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,880 ($23.18) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of LON:KNOS traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,040.80 ($12.83). 133,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,253.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,536.91. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 995.50 ($12.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,100 ($25.89). The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

