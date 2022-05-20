Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.35 Million

Analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to post $166.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.30 million to $167.40 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $132.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $655.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.18 million to $679.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $683.18 million, with estimates ranging from $635.11 million to $703.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.72.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $824.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,770,000 after purchasing an additional 466,126 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,303,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.