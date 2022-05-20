Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.78 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $492.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 37,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 953.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 406,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

