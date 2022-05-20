SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.25 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.79. 245,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,370. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.56. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$7.84 and a twelve month high of C$12.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.54.

SilverCrest Metals ( TSE:SIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08). On average, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

